Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths

This is the third consecutive day that the state  recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. 

Maharashtra Records 205 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths
Maharashtra records new cases Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 10:18 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases.

Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday. This is the third consecutive day that the state  recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. 

Related stories

Post COVID-19 Survey: Gujarat Students Worried About Future Studies, Migration

The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases. As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening,  taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week