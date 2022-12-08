Maha: Inscription Depicting 'Sati' Found In Temple Stone In Latur

A 15th-century inscription on a 'Satishila' sculpture in Naganatheshwar temple in Maharashtra's Latur district showed the system of 'Sati', in which women end their lives on the pyre of their husbands, was prevalent at the time, researchers said on Thursday.

The inscription, found in the temple in Oosturi village in Nilanga tehsil, was discovered by historian Krishna Gudade, who said it dates to 1437 AD.

There are 13 lines in Devanagari script, and a husband and wife are shown together on a funeral pyre on the lower part of the stone, while on the top part there is the image of a couple praying to Lord Shiva and Sati on a horse, Gudade said.

"This is an important inscription that throws light on the time, especially rituals like Sati," said Gudade.