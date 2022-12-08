Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha: Inscription Depicting 'Sati' Found In Temple Stone In Latur

Home National

Maha: Inscription Depicting 'Sati' Found In Temple Stone In Latur

Researchers found a 15th-century inscription on a sculpture of Satishila in Maharashtra's Latur district, showing the practice of 'Sati', where women end their lives on their husbands' pyres, existed at the time.

Maha: Inscription Depicting 'Sati' Found In Temple Stone In Latur
Maha: Inscription Depicting 'Sati' Found In Temple Stone In Latur Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 8:31 pm

A 15th-century inscription on a 'Satishila' sculpture in Naganatheshwar temple in Maharashtra's Latur district showed the system of 'Sati', in which women end their lives on the pyre of their husbands, was prevalent at the time, researchers said on Thursday.

The inscription, found in the temple in Oosturi village in Nilanga tehsil, was discovered by historian Krishna Gudade, who said it dates to 1437 AD.

There are 13 lines in Devanagari script, and a husband and wife are shown together on a funeral pyre on the lower part of the stone, while on the top part there is the image of a couple praying to Lord Shiva and Sati on a horse, Gudade said.

"This is an important inscription that throws light on the time, especially rituals like Sati," said Gudade. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Latur Sati Krishna Gudade Devanagari Script Oosturi Village Nilanga Tehsil Eminent Historians
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe