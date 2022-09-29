Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Maha Government Set Target Of Fitting Two Lakh Solar Agri Pumps In State: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government has fixed the target of installing two lakh solar agricultural pumps in the state. 

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:21 am

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government has fixed the target of installing two lakh solar agricultural pumps in the state. 

Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the Energy Department, held a review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, "The state government has set the target of installing two lakh Agri solar pumps in the coming months. While one lakh will be set up by the Maharashtra Energy Development Authority (MEDA), the remaining ones will come from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)."

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) will cover the necessary parts of this program of installing the solar agri pumps, he said, without giving details of how many pumps have been installed so far in the state.

"The state government is also taking steps towards agri feeders to be converted on solar energy to benefit farmers. I have asked the officials to take efforts in reducing the transmission losses," he said.

The state government has also given its approval for a wind energy project at Uran near Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

(Inputs from PTI)

