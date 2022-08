Ladakh on Thursday reported four fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the infection tally in the Union territory to 29,165, while 11 patients were cured of the disease, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Leh.

So far, 229 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 52 in Ladakh — 47 in Leh and five in Kargil.

The total number of recoveries stands at 28,884, they said.

(With PTI inputs)