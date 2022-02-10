Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Labourer, Wife Held For Killing Man In Delhi

The accused disclosed that he knew Sonu for the last 17 to 18 years. Both worked as labourers in Delhi, police said.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:10 pm

A 33-year-old labourer was arrested along with his wife for allegedly killing a man in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Thursday. 


The accused has been identified as Daulat Ram, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to the police, the deceased was in a relationship with Ram's wife and was pressurising the woman to elope with him. 


On Tuesday, Jaffarpur Kalan police station received information that a body had been found in a drain. The police reached the spot and found the body. The deceased had an injury mark on his left temple, police said. 

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Pandwala Kalan. He used to work as a labourer, police said. 


During the investigation, it was found that Ram who was known to Sonu was absconding. It was found that Ram, along with his wife and, children had left his room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. 


On Wednesday, the police apprehended Ram after he returned to his room to take his belongings, the DCP said. The accused disclosed that he knew Sonu for the last 17 to 18 years. Both worked as labourers in Delhi, police said. 


Sonu often visited Ram's house and developed relations with his wife. Sonu was pressurising the woman to elope with him, but she refused, they said. 


On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Sonu entered the room through the backside where Ram, his wife and children were sleeping, police said. 


Sonu had a pistol with him and threatened the woman to either elope with him or else he would kill her son. Ram woke up and, Sonu went out of the room towards the backyard where they both had a scuffle, Choudhary said. 


Ram snatched Sonu's pistol and shot him. Later, both Ram and wife wrapped the body in a bag and dumped it into the drain about a kilometre from the house, police said. 


They dumped the country-made pistol, cartridges and mobile phone of the deceased in another drain about a kilometre in the opposite direction, the police added.

With PTI inputs.

