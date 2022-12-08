Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Kota Decked Up For Bharat Jodo Yatra, But A Last-Minute Change In Route Leaves Cong Workers Dejected

The entire city was decked out with party posters, flags, and hoardings in preparation for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, with roadside walls freshly painted and roads spruced up.

Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Kota Decked Up For Bharat Jodo Yatra, But A Last-Minute Change In Route Leaves Cong Workers Dejected

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 7:39 am

Kota was all geared up to welcome the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra with the entire city being decked up with party posters, flags and hoardings, its roads spruced up and roadside walls freshly painted.

But Congress workers in the city, known for its coaching centres, are now a dejected lot with a last-minute change in the yatra route.

On Thursday, the yatra was scheduled to pass through the city, and Gandhi and other marchers were to halt in Ummed Singh Stadium in Nayapura for a lunch break. But the route has now been modified.

According to the amended schedule, the yatra will resume from Hanuman Temple in Jagpura at 6 am on Thursday and will proceed 24 km through the Rangpura road to Gudli railway station in Bundi, where it is scheduled to make a night halt.

On the change in route, the state coordinator of the yatra Kapli Yadav said many decisions are taken based on time and circumstances.

The yatra, which has so far covered over 2,400 km since it started on September 7 from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, completed its 91st day on Wednesday.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 kilometres in 150 days. 

The yatra has been started to raise voices against problems such as inflation, and unemployment and to highlight social polarisation, economic inequality, and political centralisation, the party has said. 

