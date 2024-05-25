National

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions

The decision to suspend operations for 21 hours was taken by the airport authority after holding a meeting with the stakeholders. Forecasting the severity of the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts on May 26 and 27 while a red alert has been issued for West Bengal's coastal districts including South and North 24 Parganas.