Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions

The decision to suspend operations for 21 hours was taken by the airport authority after holding a meeting with the stakeholders. Forecasting the severity of the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts on May 26 and 27 while a red alert has been issued for West Bengal's coastal districts including South and North 24 Parganas.

In light of the possibility of Cyclone Remal making landfall in Bengal on Sunday midnight, Kolkata International Airport on Saturday announced that flight operations would remain suspended for 21 hours starting from 12 pm on Sunday till 9 am on Monday. The decision to suspend operation for 21 hours was taken by the authority after holding a meeting with the stakeholders.

Cyclone Remal: Orange alert for Kolkata, red alert for coastal parts

Forecasting the severity of the cyclone, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts on May 26 and 27 while a red alert has been issued for West Bengal's coastal districts including South and North 24 Parganas.

Cyclone Remal: What do we know about it?

On Saturday, the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Remal and is expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara at midnight on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26 and May 27.

In Bengal, a storm surge of up to 1.5 metres is forecast to inundate low-lying areas near coast during landfall. Fshermen have been warned to stay out of the north Bay of Bengal until the morning of May 27.

