National

Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated

The 24-year-old man, a native of Malappuram, had died on September 9 after reaching Kerala from Karnataka's Bengaluru. After his death, his available samples were sent for testing to the Kozhikode Medical college hospital laboratory.

Kerala nipah
Malappuram health officials said the results from Kozhikode medical college indicated a positive result, after which a high-level meeting was held by the health minister on Saturday night itself and she initiated the necessary steps as per the protocol. Photo: File image
info_icon

A reason behind the recent death of a man at a private hospital in Kerala's Malappuram has turned out to be Nipah virus, said state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday, adding that necessary steps as per protocol have been initiated.

The 24-year-old man, a native of Malappuram, had died on September 9 after reaching Kerala from Karnataka's Bengaluru. After his death, his available samples were sent for testing to the Kozhikode Medical college hospital laboratory.

Veena George said the suspicion of Nipah infection arose after a death investigation conducted by the Regional Medical Officer, according to a news agency PTI report. The results from National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Sunday confirmed the infection.

ALSO READ | Kerala: 14-yr-old boy infected with Nipah virus dies in Kozhikode hospital

Malappuram health officials said the results from Kozhikode medical college indicated a positive result, after which a high-level meeting was held by the health minister on Saturday night itself and she initiated the necessary steps as per the protocol.

George said 16 committees were formed on Saturday night itself and a contact list of 151 people has been identified, adding that the man had travelled with his friends to various places and the close contacts had been isolated.

"Minor fever and symptoms were found in five of those under isolation and their samples have been sent for testing," the minister said.

A boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21. It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state this year.

Nipah infections have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran Shines With Unbeaten 157, Carrying Bat Through The Innings
  2. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  3. Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred
  4. Namibia Vs United States, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: USA Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  5. KL Rahul Returning To RCB For IPL 2025? LSG Star's 'Let's Hope So' Reply Triggers Buzz
Football News
  1. Girona FC Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga: Hansi Flick Hails Lamine Yamal After Teen's Double Seals Win
  2. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  4. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  5. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Set Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  2. IND Vs KOR Semi-Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: India Beat South Korea; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final
  3. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  4. China Make First-ever Asian Champions Trophy Final After Thrilling Shoot-out Win Over Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy: JPN Secure 5th Place With Penalty Shootout Thriller Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Man Who Died After Returning From Bengaluru Had Nipah; High-Risk Contacts Isolated
  2. One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?
  3. 'We Will Attend': Protesting Doctors Demand Meeting Minutes To Be Recorded On Mamata's 'Final Call'
  4. 'Centre Has Invaded State's Legislative Territory': Kerala’s Article 131 Legal Battle
  5. Day In Pics: September 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  2. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  3. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  4. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  5. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Set Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs