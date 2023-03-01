AAP MLA Atishi And Saurabh Bhardwaj Nominated To Delhi Cabinet Following Resignation Of Sisodia And Satyendar Jain

Following the resignation of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the Delhi government, CM Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, according to sources reported by PTI.



AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.



Additionally, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Manish Sisodia, said the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.

Speaking to PTI after taking charge, he said he has asked all the departments allotted to him to prepare PPTs of the work done by them. "Just because there is a new face, the party's objectives will not change. We want to provide the best education to our children and top-notch healthcare facilities to citizens. I will work in the same direction," Anand said.



(with PTI inputs)