Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka: Coffee Estate Owner Holds Over A Dozen Dalit Workers Captive; Woman Suffers Miscarriage Due To Assault

Police have registered a case against coffee estate owner Jagadish Gowda and his son Tilak under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 8:35 am

A coffee estate owner allegedly held over a dozen Dalits captive for a day after beating them in a village near here, police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case against coffee estate owner Jagadish Gowda and his son Tilak under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act.

All about the incident 

A woman, who allegedly suffered injuries, said two weeks before beating the victims, Gowda had a fight with her brother-in-law over some petty issue related to children.

The woman's mother alleged that her daughter had an abortion due to the assault. 

The estate owner allegedly verbally abused the children, she told reporters, adding her sister scolded him over it.

When my brother-in-law too questioned the Gowda, he started beating the Dalit family, the woman said.

"The next day we didn't go to work. When he (Jagadish Gowda) asked us the reason, we told him that we will not work because you beat us. He then held us captive for a day till my mother freed us," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Karnataka Police Registers Case Against BJP Supporter For Allegedly Assaulting 16 Dalits, Locking Them For Days Together

Dalit Woman Gangraped In Ajmer; Was Held Captive For Days

Centre Appoints Commission To Examine Possibility Of SC Status To Dalit Converts: A Change Of Heart?

Tags

National Karnataka Dalits Dalit Labourers Prevention Of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act. Dalit Workers Jagadish Gowda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC