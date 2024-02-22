Display Number Of Kannadiga Employees On Notice Board In Office: Karnataka Govt Tells MNCs

Shivaraj S Tangadagi, the state minister for Backward Class Development and Kannada and Culture, said failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses.

"Multinational companies will be required to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their campuses...Failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses, as stated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government," Tangadagi said.