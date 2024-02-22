Display Number Of Kannadiga Employees On Notice Board In Office: Karnataka Govt Tells MNCs

A Karnataka minister said on Wednesday that the multinational companies (MNCs) in the state should display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their respective campuses.
Shivaraj S Tangadagi, the state minister for Backward Class Development and Kannada and Culture, said failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses.
"Multinational companies will be required to display the number of Kannadigas employed on notice boards at their campuses...Failure to comply with the language requirement may result in the cancellation of licenses, as stated by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government," Tangadagi said.
A recent amendment to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022, applying to a wide range of establishments, including, requires that 60 per cent of their name is mentioned in Kannada on their name boards and that Kannada is displayed in the upper half of the name board.
The amendment further stipulates that Kannada must be prominently displayed at the top of the name board. This move is aimed at promoting the use of the local language in public and private sectors.
As per the Karnataka State Assembly: "It is considered necessary to amend Kannada Bhasha Samagra Abhivruddhi Adhiniyama, 2022 (2023 ra Karnataka Adhiniyama 13) to appoint the Director, Directorate of Kannada and Culture as the Member and the Secretary, Kannada Development Authority to be the convener of the State Level Committee and to make a provision that the name boards of Commercial, Industrial and Business Undertakings, Trusts, Counseling Centre's, Hospitals, Laboratories, Amusement Centers and Hotels etc., functioning with the approval and sanction of the Government or Local Authorities, shall ensure that their name board displays 60 per cent in Kannada language and Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the name board. Hence the Bill."