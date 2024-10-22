Raised in Aungad village in Karnal, Rana’s family was engaged in farming before moving to Yamunanagar due to a violent feud. Rana’s name came up in a chargesheet for the first time in 2014 when he stole a car. He has been declared absconding in three cases, while seven cases are under trial in different courts. In his home state alone, Rana has 4 cases registered against him in Ambala, 19 in Yamunanagar, 4 in Kurukshetra and 1 in Fatehabad under sections like extortion, murder, snatching, robbery, assault, obstruction in government duty and fraud.