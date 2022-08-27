Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Justice U U Lalit Sworn In As The 49th Chief Justice Of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th CJI
Justice Lalit sworn in as 49th CJI PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 11:18 am

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Saturday sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were present at the ceremony.

Justice Lalit's predecessor, Justice N V Ramana, was also present. 

Related stories

CJI Ramana Congratulates Justice Lalit On Being Appointed Successor

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit Appointed 49th Chief Justice Of India

CJI Ramana Names Justice Lalit As Successor As Law Ministry Sends Request For Recommendation

Former CJI N V Ramana recommended Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor. As per convention, the present CJI is supposed to recommend the name of his successor to the Centre.

The recommendation came after the CJI’s Secretariat received a communication from Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 3 requesting him to recommend the name of his successor. The CJI personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit, next in seniority to Justice Ramana. 

Justice Lalit is appointed as the head of the judiciary on August 27. He will have a tenure of less than three months as chief justice of India. He will retire on November 8 this year. 

Justice Lalit is the second CJI who was directly elevated to the apex court Bench from the Bar. Justice S M Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the top court bench in March 1964.

Born November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit practised as an advocate in the Bombay High Court from 1983 to 1985 before moving to the national capital, Delhi. Lalit was designated senior lawyer by the Supreme Court in April 2004. Within a decade, he was appointed a Supreme Court judge on August 13, 2014. Before being recommended to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge by the Bar, Lalit conducted the trial in 2G matters as a special public prosecutor for the CBI.

Tags

National Justice Lalit Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Supreme Court Judges
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards