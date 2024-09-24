J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as polling officials carry electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, in Srinagar.
Polling officials check electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government, in Srinagar.
Security officials leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.
Polling officials carrying EVMs leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.
Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as polling officials carry electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government, in Srinagar.
Polling officials assemble to receive electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Srinagar.
Security officials leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.
Indian policemen patrol as they guard near a venue for distribution of election material, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government in Srinagar.