National

J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting

Massive security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of assembly elections that are taking place on September 25. Indian paramilitary soldiers have been deployed to ensure the polling process takes place without any untoward incident. Voting for the first phase took place on September 18, while the third phase voting will happen on October 1. The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will take place on October 8, coinciding with that for Haryana assembly polls.