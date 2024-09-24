National

J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting

Massive security arrangements have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of assembly elections that are taking place on September 25. Indian paramilitary soldiers have been deployed to ensure the polling process takes place without any untoward incident. Voting for the first phase took place on September 18, while the third phase voting will happen on October 1. The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will take place on October 8, coinciding with that for Haryana assembly polls.

J&K Polls 2024: Indian paramilitary soldiers guard near venue for distribution of election material | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as polling officials carry electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, in Srinagar.

2/8
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials check electronic voting machines
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials check electronic voting machines | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Polling officials check electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government, in Srinagar.

3/8
J&K Polls 2024: Security officials leave for their designated polling stations
J&K Polls 2024: Security officials leave for their designated polling stations | Photo: PTI

Security officials leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.

4/8
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials carrying EVMs leave for their designated polling stations
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials carrying EVMs leave for their designated polling stations | Photo: PTI

Polling officials carrying EVMs leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.

5/8
J&K Polls 2024: Indian paramilitary soldiers guard outside a distribution center
J&K Polls 2024: Indian paramilitary soldiers guard outside a distribution center | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as polling officials carry electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government, in Srinagar.

6/8
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials assemble to receive electronic voting machines and other election material
J&K Polls 2024: Polling officials assemble to receive electronic voting machines and other election material | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Polling officials assemble to receive electronic voting machines and other election material to a venue for distribution, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Srinagar.

7/8
J&K Polls 2024: Security officials leave for their designated polling stations in Poonch
J&K Polls 2024: Security officials leave for their designated polling stations in Poonch | Photo: PTI

Security officials leave for their designated polling stations ahead of the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, in Mendhar area of Poonch.

8/8
J&K Polls 2024: Policemen patrol near a venue for distribution of election material
J&K Polls 2024: Policemen patrol near a venue for distribution of election material | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Indian policemen patrol as they guard near a venue for distribution of election material, ahead of the second phase of voting for choosing a local government in Srinagar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Toss Update: England Field First Against Australia At Riverside Ground - Check Playing XIs
  2. England Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: ENG Bowl First In Chester-Le-Street - Check Playing XIs
  3. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Tanzania Vs Cameroon Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: CMR Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ghana Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  2. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  3. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  5. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  2. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  3. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
  4. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  5. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  2. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  3. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  5. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting