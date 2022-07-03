Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Jharkhand Minister Donates Blood To Patient During Hospital Visit

Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday donated blood to a needy patient undergoing treatment at government-run MGM Hospital here.

Banna Gupta (Representational Image)
Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:44 am

Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday donated blood to a needy patient undergoing treatment in government-run MGM Hospital here, where he had gone to attend an official program.
           

A woman, after coming to know that the minister have come to the hospital, reached the venue and requested him to arrange blood for her 49-year-old husband who urgently required it.
           

When she said she failed to get a donor, Gupta himself donated blood. 
           

The woman, a resident of Kalikapur under the Potka block of the district, showered blessings on the minister.
 

Later, he told reporters: “I am a human being first. I discharged my duty to save the life of a sister's husband.”
           

In March, Gupta was on his way from here to Ranchi to attend the assembly session when he spotted three youths who were injured in a road accident at Dulmi in the Seraikela-Kharswan district.
           

The minister got down from his vehicle, called an ambulance, and waited on the spot till the victims were sent to a nearby hospital.
           

On Saturday, Gupta inaugurated a center at the MGM Hospital where X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans can be done at a nominal price. It will be operated on PPP mode. 

