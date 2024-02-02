National

Jerome Gerald, Secretary of Kendriya Jansangharsh Samiti (KJSS) Reacts To Hemant Soren's Arrest

Hemant Soren, who took charge of Jharkhand as its youngest chief minister at 38, was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night. He took to microblogging platform X to give the message that he "will not beg for compromise." Meanwhile, many adivasi activists and leaders have reacted against the arrest. Here’s Jerome Gerald, Secretary of Kendriya Jansangharsh Samiti (KJSS), a people’s oversight organization formed to look after the affairs of the region reacting to the arrest. Stay tuned for more.