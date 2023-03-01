Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Several Countries

Home National

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Several Countries

He is likely to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who is scheduled to arrive in Delhi early on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:46 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from the UK, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, the Netherlands, Argentina, Nigeria and Comoros with a focus on agenda of G20 under India's presidency and two-way cooperation in key areas.

He is likely to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who is scheduled to arrive in Delhi early on Thursday.

The dignitaries are visiting Delhi to attend the India-hosted G20 foreign ministers meeting on March 1 and 2.

Related stories

UK Minister Raises Issue Of BBC Tax Survey With S Jaishankar At Bilateral Meeting

EAM Jaishankar Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With Russian Counterpart Lavrov

Derisking Global Economy A Key Concern Of G20: EAM Jaishankar

"Our conversation focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. Appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation," Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles.

On talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the external affairs minister said they exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and G20 issues.

Jaishankar said he thanked South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor for her country's contribution in enhancing India's biodiversity by sending Cheetahs.

"Always a pleasure to meet FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. This time in New Delhi for #G20FMM. Discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of our Ministerial. Also exchanged views on BRICS. Appreciated the growth in our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero discussed cooperation in areas of trade and defence.

"So nice to welcome FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina this evening. Glad to see the steady progress in our relations. Trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolds. Our nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

On his talks with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in ties since their last discussion. 

"Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C discussed the G20 agenda.

"A warm meeting with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico on #G20FMM sidelines. Noted our strong multilateral cooperation and discussed the G20 agenda. Focused on issues related to growth and development," the external affairs minister said. 

Jaishankar said he and the foreign minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra held a "good discussion" on technology, mobility and innovation. 

About his meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Jaishankar said he underlined India's strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union.

"Noted recent developments in our bilateral cooperation, especially in educational exchanges. Welcomed direct flights between our two countries," he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National External Affairs Minister (EAM) Politics Chinese Foreign Minister G20 Foreign Ministers S Jaishankar New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'