Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Several Countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from the UK, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, the Netherlands, Argentina, Nigeria and Comoros with a focus on agenda of G20 under India's presidency and two-way cooperation in key areas.

He is likely to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who is scheduled to arrive in Delhi early on Thursday.

The dignitaries are visiting Delhi to attend the India-hosted G20 foreign ministers meeting on March 1 and 2.

"Our conversation focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. Appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation," Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles.

On talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the external affairs minister said they exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and G20 issues.

Jaishankar said he thanked South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor for her country's contribution in enhancing India's biodiversity by sending Cheetahs.

"Always a pleasure to meet FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. This time in New Delhi for #G20FMM. Discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of our Ministerial. Also exchanged views on BRICS. Appreciated the growth in our bilateral relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero discussed cooperation in areas of trade and defence.

"So nice to welcome FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina this evening. Glad to see the steady progress in our relations. Trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolds. Our nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

On his talks with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in ties since their last discussion.

"Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C discussed the G20 agenda.

"A warm meeting with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico on #G20FMM sidelines. Noted our strong multilateral cooperation and discussed the G20 agenda. Focused on issues related to growth and development," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar said he and the foreign minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra held a "good discussion" on technology, mobility and innovation.

About his meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Jaishankar said he underlined India's strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union.

"Noted recent developments in our bilateral cooperation, especially in educational exchanges. Welcomed direct flights between our two countries," he said.

-With PTI Input