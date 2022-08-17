Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
J&K: Terrorists Lob Grenades At Security Forces, Escape Cordon In Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 8:39 am

Terrorists lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

"On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

During the operation, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.

He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered.

Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening. 

National Grenades Terrorists Jammu And Kashmir Shopian Militants Kashmir Zone Police
