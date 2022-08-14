Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J-K's Info Department Auditorium Named After Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori

The auditorium hall of Jammu and Kashmir's information department building has been named after Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori, an official statement said on Sunday.

maestro Bhajan Sopori
maestro Bhajan Sopori PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 10:26 pm

The auditorium hall of Jammu and Kashmir's information department building has been named after Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori, an official statement said on Sunday.

The maestro, who was a native of north Kashmir's Sopore district, passed away in June.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Auditorium Hall, Information Department, Polo ground, Srinagar in the memory of Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori," the J-K government said in an order.

A Padma Shri, Sopori had received multiple awards throughout his career including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Information Department Polo Ground The Auditorium Hall Jammu And Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori North Kashmir's Sopore District Jammu And Kashmir's Information Department Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori An Official Statement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

What Is The Future Of Akasa Air After Founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death?

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta