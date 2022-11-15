Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K Frames Action Plan For Universal Screening For Common Non-Communicable Diseases

An action plan has been formulated by the Jammu and Kashmir government to achieve universal screening for noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes.

J&K Frames Action Plan For Universal Screening For Common Non-Communicable Diseases
J&K Frames Action Plan For Universal Screening For Common Non-Communicable Diseases Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 7:31 am

The Jammu and Kashmir government has framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non-communicable diseases including diabetes, officials said on Monday.

More than 42,000 people were screened for diabetes on world diabetes day on Monday, out of which 1900 new diabetics were identified, and were counselled on steps to be undertaken, they said.

"J&K has recently framed an action plan to achieve universal screening for common non-communicable diseases, which includes diabetes", an officer said.

He said that it aims to complete universal screening by January 2023 under which all individuals aged 30 and above will be screened for hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir UNIVERSAL SCREENING Disease Control Department Non-Communicable Diseases J&K Government Hypertension Diabetes Oral Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi