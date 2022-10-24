Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IRS Officer Wankhede Meets Union Minister Athawale In Mumbai

Officials said a tax officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) met with Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting comes after the former filed a complaint against a number of NCB officials with the apex body for scheduled castes.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale
IRS Officer Wankhede Meets Union Minister Athawale In Mumbai File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 8:36 pm

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai,  an official said, days after the former filed a complaint with the apex body for scheduled castes against some NCB officers.

Wankhede, who had a controversial stint as the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is now posted in Chennai and is currently on leave.

He called on Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the latter's residence in Mumbai in the afternoon, the official said without providing further details.
Though what transpired at the meeting was not known, it came in the backdrop of Wankhede filing a harassment complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) against some NCB officers, including its Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a vigilance probe that has found irregularities in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

The commission has said it is probing the complaint submitted last week by the IRS officer, who was with the NCB Mumbai when drugs were allegedly seized from a Goa-bound cruise ship.
Wankhede was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.

Tags

National IRS OFFICER Union Minister Mumbai City Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Schedule Cast Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Complaint

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics