In a bid to strengthen the arsenal of the naval surveillance, India is all set to invest an estimated 2900 crores ($3.5 billion) to purchase over a dozen maritime surveillance aircraft from the aviation giant Airbus SE.

According to an official statement, the medium-range, multi-mission maritime reconnaissance aircraft will be added to the naval arsenal in an attempt to strengthen "the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard over the country's vast maritime area."

An acquisition council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finalised the the decision to enhance India's surveillance aircraft fleet on Friday.