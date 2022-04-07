India Reports 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths

India on Thursday reported 1,033 new COVID-19 infections and 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 4,30,31,958, while the death toll reached 5,21,530.

The active cases dipped to 11,639, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 232 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload durin this period.

