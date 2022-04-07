Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
India Reports 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 Deaths

India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 4,30,31,958, while the death toll reached 5,21,530.

A person being tested for COVID-19 File photo

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:46 am

India on Thursday reported 1,033 new COVID-19 infections and 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 4,30,31,958, while the death toll reached 5,21,530.

The active cases dipped to 11,639, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

A reduction of 232 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload durin this period.

With PTI inputs

