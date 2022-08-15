Independence Day: Maharashtra Chief Minister Flags Off Special Metro Train Showcasing Freedom Struggle, State's Beauty

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde virtually flagged off the 'Azadi Express', a special Metro train, on the country's 76th Independence Day on Monday.

The Azadi Express is a special initiative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMDRA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government release said.

This special metro train, which is wrapped in the colours of the national flag and has images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, historical forts and monuments of the state, will be joining the fleet of Metro Line 2A and 7, the release added.

The Azadi Express reflects the memory of the freedom struggle and also showcases the beauty of Maharashtra, and passengers must take all efforts to preserve its sanctity, Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani said.

"The Azadi Express will now add 18 trips to the metro service, taking the total number of trips to 172. This will help reduce the time interval between trips from 12 minutes to about 10 minutes, helping passengers save time," MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas said.

(With PTI Inputs)