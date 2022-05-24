Tuesday, May 24, 2022
In Pics | Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti Receives Fresh Snowfall, Traffic Hit On Manali-Leh Highway

Himachal's Lahaul Spiti received fresh spell of heavy snowfall on Tuesday as most parts of the state are experiencing rain bringing relief from scorching heatwave in the hill state.

Heavy snowfall in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti Ajay Banyal

Updated: 24 May 2022 12:51 pm

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti valley witnessed a fresh spell of heavy snowfall on Tuesday as most parts of the northwestern state was experiencing rains bringing respite from the scorching heatwave in the hills. The rainfall happened under the influence of the season’s first moderate intensity thunderstorm. 

Fresh snowfall in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti
Fresh snowfall in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti Courtesy: Ajay Banyal

An extra-tropical weather system approaching from north Pakistan led to formation of rain-bearing clouds that brought showers to parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh early on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took to Twitter sharing how its personnel were enjoying the weather by playing 'Drop the handkerchief' at a remote outpost in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area.

Owing to the heavy snowfall, the traffic movement of the desert tribal district has faced major disruption on Tuesday as most of the roads were blocked.

Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said  the traffic movement has been stopped on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh as a precautionary measure.

“We will review the situation in the day and take a decision later”, he added.

Snow clad Lahaul-Spiti
Snow clad valley of Lahaul-Spiti Courtesy: Ajay Banyal

Traffic has also been stopped on the Darcha-Zanskar road, which crosses through the Shinkula pass and on the Koksar-Losar-Kaza road, which crosses through the Kunzum pass in the region, said a police spokesman

However, the tourists are allowed travel via Rohtang Tunnel to Lahaul Valley upto Darcha .

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Courtesy: Ajay Banyal

National Himachal Pradesh Lahaul-Spiti Snowfall Manali-Leh Highway Rainfall Heatwave
