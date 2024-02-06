Impression Should Not Be Created That Women Reservation 'Only On Paper': Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said an impression should not be created that the reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies was "only on paper", dismissing Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's remarks on the issue.

Participating in a discussion, Chaturvedi the law on women's reservation, passed by Parliament in September last year, will come into force only after 2029. "You (women) can stand in queue, but we (government) will open the door only in 2029," she said.