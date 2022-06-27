Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HPNPEU To Take Out Rally Demanding Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

The Union President has stated that the Himachal Pradesh New Pension Scheme Employees Union (HPNPEU) will take out a rally outside the state Legislative Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session to demand the restoration of the old pension scheme.

HPNPEU To Take Out Rally Demanding Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme
National Pension Scheme .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 6:51 pm

Himachal Pradesh New Pension Scheme Employees Union (HPNPEU) will take out a rally outside the state Legislative Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session to demand the restoration of the old pension scheme, the union president said here on Monday.


 A pension resolution rally would be organized in every district of the state, HPNPEU president Pradeep Thakur.


 He said that with the new pension scheme their future security is at stake as they are just being given Rs 500 to 700 in the name of pension.


 If pensions can be given to MPs and MLAs then why not us, the employees, he asked.


Thakur further said that the state government has constituted a committee to consider their demand. 

Related stories

Cong Promises Old Pension Scheme, Regularisation Of Outsourced Staff If Voted To Power In Himachal Pradesh

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

SP Will Restore Old Pension Scheme For Govt Employees If Voted To Power In UP: Akhilesh


 The committee members have been receiving the benefits under the old pension scheme and it has not even held a single meeting in the last three months, he added.

Tags

National Restoration Old Pension Scheme Rally Pradeep Thakur Himachal Pradesh New Pension Scheme Employees Union State Government Committee Security
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little