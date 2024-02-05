HP Budget 2024-25 To Focus On Improving Financial Condition Of State: CM Sukhu

The government was working with the aim of 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change in system) and focusing on rapid improvement in the financial condition of the state, a sttement quoted Sukhu as sayin.

The chief minister was speaking in the 'Chaupal' programme organised by a media house in New Delhi, according to a statement issued here.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government was committed to the overall development of the state and its citizens.