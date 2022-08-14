Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Himachal Government To Set Up 76 Model Health & Wellness Centres

The Cabinet gave its nod for developing 76 model health and wellness centres-primary health centres in the state by creating and filling up of 152 posts of staff nurses and 76 posts of female health workers on contract basis, Jai Ram Thakur added.

File photo of Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
Himchal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. Outlook

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:00 am

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to develop 76 model health and wellness centres in the state, according to a press statement issued by the public relations department. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Saturday.

The Cabinet gave its nod for developing 76 model health and wellness centres-primary health centres in the state by creating and filling up of 152 posts of staff nurses and 76 posts of female health workers on contract basis, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the daily allowance of sportspersons under the Youth Services and Sports Department from existing Rs 120 to Rs 240 for events within the state and from Rs 200 to Rs 400 for events outside the state, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

