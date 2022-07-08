Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rains Forecast At Many Places In Telangana

In its forecast for the next five days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts, while heavy showers are likely at isolated places in many districts during July 10-12.

undefined
Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts of Telangana Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:17 pm

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts of Telangana on Friday night and Saturday, the Met Centre here said.

In its forecast for the next five days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts, while heavy showers are likely at isolated places in many districts during July 10-12.

It said the southwest monsoon has been active over the State. Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Khammam and Suryapet districts. Many places in Khammam and a few places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet districts witnessed heavy rainfall, the Met office said in a release. 

Related stories

BMC Prohibits People From Visiting Beaches On Heavy Rainfall Warning Days Except Morning Hours

Monsoon In Northeast: How Climate Change Is Affecting Rainfall

Heavy Rainfall In Himachal Pradesh, Seven Feared Dead

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal urged the people to be cautious in view of the heavy rainfall alerts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rains Forecast Telangana Heavy Showers Isolated Places Rainfall Alerts Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Met Centre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live