Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Tests Covid-19 Positive

Haryana's home and health Minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid-19. He requests all those who made contact with him in the last few days to get tested too and take precautions.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Tests Covid-19 Positive
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 4:31 pm

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday tested covid positive.


 "I have tested corona positive today. I have isolated myself. I request all those who have come into contact with me for the last few days to get themselves tested," the 69-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.


 Vij had taken part in an International Yoga Day function at Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday and also addressed a gathering later.


 Vij had in 2020 too contracted covid and was hospitalised for nearly a month.


 On November 20, 2020, he had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was then administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. 

Related stories

Haryana minister Anil Vij said he offered to resign from Cabinet when told he may lose home dept

Haryana Cabinet Rejig: New Minister Gets Anil Vij's Urban Local Bodies Dept

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Says Those Celebrating Pakistan's Victory In India Can't Be Of Indian Origin

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Haryana Anil Vij
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613