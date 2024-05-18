National

Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh

The incident occurred at 1:30 am when the bus, carrying around 60 passengers, mostly religious pilgrims, caught fire on a flyover.

ANI Screengrab
Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Haryana | Photo: ANI Screengrab
info_icon

Nine people died and 15 others were injured after a tourist bus caught fire in Haryana's Nuh district on Friday. The incident occurred at 1:30 am when the bus, carrying around 60 passengers, mostly religious pilgrims, caught fire on a flyover.

"Nine people - six women and three men - were killed in the accident. Fifteen people were injured and have been hospitalised. All the injured are stable," Inspector Jitendra Kumar told news agency PTI.

null - null
Mother's Day Dilemma: Exploring The Societal Dual Standards And Systemic Injustices

BY Sagina Walyat

Locals and eyewitnesses alerted the police and tried to rescue those trapped inside. The fire brigade eventually extinguished the blaze, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

An eyewitness, an elderly woman who survived the ordeal, told India Today: "I heard a sound from under the bus. I thought the vehicle was plying on an elevated structure on the road; hence made the sound. However, later there was a smell as well. A biker who was behind the bus for several kilometres overtook and came to the front, and told the driver that the bus had caught fire. I was sitting in one of the front seats, so I jumped"

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam
  2. Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh
  3. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  4. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi 'Poured My Heart And Soul Into Creating This Pink Gown' For Cannes Red Carpet
  2. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  3. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  4. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  5. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
Sports News
  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup