Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh

Nine people died and 15 others were injured after a tourist bus caught fire in Haryana's Nuh district on Friday. The incident occurred at 1:30 am when the bus, carrying around 60 passengers, mostly religious pilgrims, caught fire on a flyover.
"Nine people - six women and three men - were killed in the accident. Fifteen people were injured and have been hospitalised. All the injured are stable," Inspector Jitendra Kumar told news agency PTI.
Locals and eyewitnesses alerted the police and tried to rescue those trapped inside. The fire brigade eventually extinguished the blaze, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.
An eyewitness, an elderly woman who survived the ordeal, told India Today: "I heard a sound from under the bus. I thought the vehicle was plying on an elevated structure on the road; hence made the sound. However, later there was a smell as well. A biker who was behind the bus for several kilometres overtook and came to the front, and told the driver that the bus had caught fire. I was sitting in one of the front seats, so I jumped"
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.