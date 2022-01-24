Gulmarg: From Davos To Army’s Strategic Area

Over the years Kashmir’s famed ski resort Gulmarg has been often described as a place that has the potential to become Davos for South Asian countries.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on January 6 shared some exquisite pictures of Kashmir blanketed with snow. The chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, "Hello Srinagar. Goodbye Switzerland…" The pictures shared by him were mostly from Gulmarg.

Earlier on January 14, 2018, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Amitabh Kant, while being Gulmarg tweeted, "Forget Davos! 100X more gorgeous & exotic is our very own Gulmarg! It’s simply stunning in the winter season!"

Much before him on April 30, 2015, the then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed said the government intends to promote Gulmarg in Kashmir as the Davos of India where the country’s top business and policymakers can hold their annual summits to frame new policies and strategies.

The idea of Gulmarg as Davos was first floated by economist Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar on January 29, 2005, in his article saying. “The world's biggest capitalist get-together, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, has started this week.” “Change is in the air. This is what the inaugural speech in 2035 will sound like: Ladies, gentlemen and transvestites (no gasps of surprise please, true capitalism recognises no gender boundaries). Let me welcome you to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Gulmarg. This brings to a happy end the recrimination that, sadly, has paralysed our organisation for several years. You will recall that Chinese businessmen began boycotting Davos in 2020 on the ground that China was now richer than any European country, and so the annual meeting should be held at Shanghai. Then last year, Indian businessmen joined the boycott, pointing out that India had surpassed not only every European country but also Japan in GNP (as was predicted with uncanny accuracy by the CIA in 2004-05). I am glad to say that we have reached an amicable resolution: the annual meeting will now be held in rotation every three years in Davos, Shanghai and Gulmarg.”





Gulmarg covered in snow.

Cut to January 6, 2022, Mufti’s daughter former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Allocating thousands of kanals to armed forces that too in tourist areas confirms GOIs intention to convert J&K into a military garrison. Under the ‘state land’ pretext, our land is up for grabs & to add insult to injury locals are being evicted from their homes.”





Mehbooba’s reaction came after the government decision of January 6, 2021, when it declared around 1,358 kanals (169.75 acres) as “strategic areas” in the tourist place of Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the north and central Kashmir. According to an order issued by the Tourism Department, 1,034 kanals and six marlas of land in Gulmarg and 354 kanals in Sonamarg have been notified as strategic areas by the authorities, while exercising powers under the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act.

What is a strategic area?

J&K administration in 2020 approved an amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in J&K as “strategic areas” where the Indian armed forces can carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities, they deem needful through a special dispensation. This is being compared with the notification of the disturbed area issued under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Once the area is declared disturbed under AFSPA, the armed forces have impunity from prosecution. Similarly, the Armed forces under the J&K development act can notify any area in J&K as a “strategic area” and then carry out constructions.





Gulmarg in snow

The government has declared 1,358 kanals in Gulmarg as the strategic area at a time when the demilitarization of the Siachen glacier is talked about. Its first indication came from Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane’s statement saying India is not averse to demilitarisation of the Siachen glacier provided both sides accept their actual ground position line.

The move to hand over land to the army which is already in its control for strategic areas has perturbed skiers and tourist players. They say already Nagin 1 and Nagin 2 areas have been declared “no go zone” thus limiting backcountry skiing in Gulmarg. They fear the army might raise infrastructure according to its own requirements freezing many more areas for skiing. Besides, they fear, the foreign skiers, who often visit Gulmarg despite travel advisory to Jammu and Kashmir would not like to travel in the area declared by the government as a "strategic area ."