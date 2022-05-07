Gujarat Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 19 Recoveries

Gujarat reported 27 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, increasing its tally to 12,24,470 and toll to 10,944, said a state health department official. The recovery count increased by 19 to touch 12,13,401, leaving the state with an active caseload of 125, he said.

The lone death took place in Kheda district, while the cases comprised 19 in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot, the official said. A government release said 42,129 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.81 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,470, new cases 27, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,401, active cases 125, people tested so far - figures not released.

