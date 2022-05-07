Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 19 Recoveries

The lone death took place in Kheda district, while the cases comprised 19 in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot, the official said. A government release said 42,129 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.81 crore.

Gujarat Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 19 Recoveries
Gujarat Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 19 Recoveries

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 9:23 pm

Gujarat reported 27 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, increasing its tally to 12,24,470 and toll to 10,944, said a state health department official. The recovery count increased by 19 to touch 12,13,401, leaving the state with an active caseload of 125, he said.

The lone death took place in Kheda district, while the cases comprised 19 in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot, the official said. A government release said 42,129 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.81 crore.

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 172 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 94 Recoveries Keep Active Tally At 784

6 Policemen Held In Connection With Custodial Death Of Vignesh

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Powers Rajasthan Royals To Beat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets    

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,470, new cases 27, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,401, active cases 125, people tested so far - figures not released.

-WIth PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Gujarat COVID Cases Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?