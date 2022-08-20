Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Gujarat Sees 258 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,67,550, new cases 258, death toll 10,999, discharged 12,53,998, active cases 2,553, people tested so far - figures not released.

Gujarat Sees 258 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities
Gujarat Sees 258 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:05 pm

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 258 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties that raised the tally of infection to 12,67,550 and toll to 10,999, an official from the state health department said. 

The count of recoveries reached 12,53,998, after 637 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, he said.

The state is now left with 2,553 active cases, with 25 patients in critical condition, the officials said.

As per official data, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 83 new cases during the day, followed by Vadodara with 48, Surat with 24, Rajkot with 19 and Gandhinagar with 10 cases, among others.

A total 2.07 lakh people were vaccinated against the disease on Saturday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 12.09 crore.

-With PTI Input

