Gujarat Reports 125 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,023

Gujarat on Friday reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,74,036, while two more deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 11,031, the state health department said.

With 149 patients getting recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number rose to 12,61,982, it said.

Tapi and Jamnagar reported one death each linked to the viral infection, the department said in a release.

Gujarat now has 1,023 active cases, of which three patients are on ventilator support, it said.

With 1.38 lakh people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.63 crore, said the department.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 32 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad 30, Vadodara 14, Banaskantha eight and Valsad seven, among others, said the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,036, new cases 125, death toll 11,031, discharged 12,61,982, active cases 1,023, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input