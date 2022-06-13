Gujarat Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally Rises To 832

Gujarat reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its overall tally to 12,26,363, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said. The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,945, said the department in a release. Also, 57 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 12,14,586, it said.

The count of active cases increased to 832, the release said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 58 new cases, followed by Vadodara 20, Gandhinagar 11 and Rajkot seven, among others. As many as 11.05 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the state, 28,679 of them on Monday, said the department.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases in the last 24 hours and its tally of active cases remained zero, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,26,363, new cases 111, death toll 10,945, discharged 12,14,586, active cases 832, people tested so far - figures not released.



