Himanta Biswa Sarma Brings Shraddha-Aaftab Case To Gujarat Polls, Seeks Law Against 'Love Jihad'

While raising the Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala case in Gujarat, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today alleged that the Congress party’s appeasement policy was responsible for such crimes. He called for a law against “love jihad” and blamed the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not agreeing to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Sarma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain, saying Congress shouldn’t get angry over it as he didn’t say Rahul looks like Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor.

“When I first came to Gujarat, I raised the issue of Shraddha and Aaftab. Some people questioned what Gujarat has to do with it. But things are slowly we came to know Shraddha had filed an FIR against Aaftab in Maharashtra. At that time, it was the Shiv Sena and Congress government in Maharashtra. The police didn’t allow her to register the FIR,” the Assam Chief Minister claimed.

“The appeasement policy by Congress party has given licenses to one section here and they think whatever they do, the law will not touch them. This has been the Congress party’s culture. Due to that policy, the country is witnessing Shraddha-Aaftab like incidents,” Sarma said addressing a press conference at the regional media centre, Ahmedabad.

“My allegation against the Congress is that it has given such an ecosystem to the country, where love jihad has become easy. People like Aaftab assume that this Congress ecosystem still exists. That is why, there is a need for a law against love jihad, and this law will only become possible in the BJP government,” the Chief Minister said.

“There is a related issue with it, and it is of the Uniform Civil Code," he added.

"Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkarji dreamt of having a Uniform Civil Code but Nehru didn’t allow him. The BJP fought the election in Uttarakhand, and announced that the country must have Uniform Civil Code. The people of Uttarakhand voted in favour of it. Recently, Himachal Pradesh saw polls. There too we raised this issue, and people will seal it by voting for the BJP government. In Gujarat, people are for the Uniform Civil Code. And in this way an ecosystem will come up in the country for the Uniform Civil Code,” Sarma added.

The Assam Chief Minister said injustice done in the country since Nehruvian times will be undone by a law on Uniform Civil Code. Sarma said since 2014, the word 'terrorism' has become almost obsolete after the Prime Minister ended appeasement politics. “This kind of politics is liked by people. Our resolve against terrorism will continuously be strong,” he added. He said the anti-radicalisation declaration in Gujarat polls is a positive and affirmative action by the BJP. “It will help us to fight against radicalisation and appeasement politics,” he added.

Sarma continued to attack Rahul Gandhi saying he resembles Saddam Hussain. “I didn’t say he looks like Bahadur Shah Zafar, I said he looks like Saddam Hussain. Why is Congress angry over it? Let Rahul go for a shave to look like Rahul again. It is very simple,” Sarma added.