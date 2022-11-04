Gujarat Elections: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces Isudan Gadhvi As CM Candidate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Gujarat elections.

Gadhvi is a Gujarat-based AAP leader and a former journalist who has worked with VTV News.

On October 29, Kejriwal asked the AAP members to send their views through WhatsApp, SMS, email and voice mail regarding the CM candidature. He gave a deadline of November 3 evening and said that the face of the party for the state elections will be announced the next day.

THE MOMENT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR! 😍



AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal announces Shri @isudan_gadhvi as the party's CM face for Gujarat#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/8kZgbw5CFT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

Kejriwal said Gadhvi, 40, got as many as 73 per cent votes in the poll conducted by the party.

Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.

Gadhvi hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the Gujarat's population.

Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Prades.

(With PTI inputs)