Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Elections: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Announces Isudan Gadhvi As CM Candidate

Isudan Gadhvi is the National General Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a former journalist. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48% of the Gujarat's population.

AAP's Gujarat CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi
AAP's Gujarat CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi Twitter/Isudan Gadhvi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 2:44 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Gujarat elections. 

Gadhvi is a Gujarat-based AAP leader and a former journalist who has worked with VTV News. 

On October 29, Kejriwal asked the AAP members to send their views through WhatsApp, SMS, email and voice mail regarding the CM candidature. He gave a deadline of November 3 evening and said that the face of the party for the state elections will be announced the next day.

Kejriwal said Gadhvi, 40, got as many as 73 per cent votes in the poll conducted by the party.

Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. 

Gadhvi hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the Gujarat's population.

Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Prades. 

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

AAP To Announce CM Candidate For Gujarat Today; Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Ahmedabad

'We Are 100 Per Cent Impartial': Election Commission Refuses 'Bias' Towards Gujarat Poll Dates

Gujarat Elections: AAP's Entry Into Battleground Gujarat Changes Bipolar State Politics

Tags

National Gujarat Gujarat Elections Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Leader Isudan Gadhvi Elections Elections 2022
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only