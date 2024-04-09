PM Modi Extends Greetings On Gudi Padwa, First Day Of Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Navratri greetings to the country on the occasion of the first day of the nine-day long Hindu festival and wished people for Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa, which are celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.
"Today on the first day of Navratri, I bow down and pay my respects to Maa Shailputri! May Devi Maa infuse new power and energy in the lives of all my family members in the country. This prayer to Maa Shailputri is for all of you…," PM Modi wrote on X.
Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a new year for Marathi and Konkani communities. Gudi Padwa signals onset of spring and warmer days.
The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.

Navreh, meanwhile, is the first day of the Kashmiri Hindu New Year for the Kashmir pandit.
"My warmest wishes to everyone on Navreh, a beautiful manifestation of Kashmiri Pandit community's culture. May this occasion usher ina year of prosperity, health and happiness. May this year also be filled with the joy of new beginnings and the contunation of old traditions enriching our life in every possible way," PM Modi said.