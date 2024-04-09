National

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Gudi Padwa, First Day Of Navratri

PM Modi extended Navratri greetings to the country on the first day of the nine-day long Hindu festival and wished people for Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa, which are celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Mumbai: People dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Photo: PTI
"Today on the first day of Navratri, I bow down and pay my respects to Maa Shailputri! May Devi Maa infuse new power and energy in the lives of all my family members in the country. This prayer to Maa Shailputri is for all of you…," PM Modi wrote on X.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a new year for Marathi and Konkani communities. Gudi Padwa signals onset of spring and warmer days.

The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Navratri wishes on the first day of nine-day long Hindu festival. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri."

"My warmest wishes to everyone on Navreh, a beautiful manifestation of Kashmiri Pandit community's culture. May this occasion usher ina year of prosperity, health and happiness. May this year also be filled with the joy of new beginnings and the contunation of old traditions enriching our life in every possible way," PM Modi said.

