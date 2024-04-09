PM Modi Extends Greetings On Gudi Padwa, First Day Of Navratri

Mumbai: People dressed in traditional attire participate in a rally on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', the Maharashtrian New Year, at Girgaon in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Photo: PTI

