Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Home National

Government Adopting Targeted Approach To Check Inflation: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has claimed that the Centre has adopted a targeted approach to tackle retail inflation and stresed that the fundamentals of the economy are strong.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 7:31 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has adopted a targeted approach, based on ground-level inputs, to tackle retail inflation which is ruling at around 7 percent.

 The minister was replying to a short-duration debate on price rise in the Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman stressed that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong.

 Indian economy compared to the situation prevailing in peer-group nations and even developed countries are definitely "much better", she said. However, the minister also acknowledged that global factors are impacting the economy, and said "these are realities".

The finance minister said that both the government and the Reserve Bank are taking steps to bring down inflation below 7 percent and further under 6 percent. The government has tasked the RBI to ensure that the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

Sitharaman also countered opposition charges that the central government was only working for Ambanis and Adanis and not the poor. Such arguments, she said only politicize an important debate like the one on price rise.

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

