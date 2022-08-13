Goa Chief Minister Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' In Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' from the Old Secretariat to Azad Maidan in Panaji to observe 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

He was accompanied by BJP state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, state Revenue Minister Atanasio Mosnerratte, among others.

"The yatra has been flagged off from the place where the Tricolour was hoisted for the first time after Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered a new era of development in the country," the CM said.

Those who contributed to the freedom struggle of Goa will be felicitated on Independence Day, he said at the march, which was attended by over 1,000 persons, including students.

A similar march has been organized in Margao during the day under the leadership of state Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral.