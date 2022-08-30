Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation: Over 51 Leaders Set To Quit J&K Congress Unit

Following the resignation of veteran leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress, 51 leaders are set to resign and join Azad's new party, according to reports.

Since Azad's resignation last week, 64 leaders have already quit the grand old party.

At a recent press conference, former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand along with former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh announced their resignation from the party. They jointly submitted a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Azad claimed that Rahul Gandhi is good for 'photo ops, dharnas and public rallies.

Alleging that Gandhi hardly ever put effort into the well-being of the party, Azad said that he was highly disapproving of Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan against PM Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Azad's exit triggered a series of resignations within the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad was the only known face of the Congress party in J&K. With Azad gone, the party will face a serious challenge as there is no leader in Congress of his stature in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.