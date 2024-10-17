Forced To Make Emergency Landing, CEC Rajiv Kumar Spends Night At Far-Flung Uttarakhand Village

A helicopter with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on board makes an emergency landing, at Munsyari, in Pithoragarh district, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. The chopper was on its way to Milam Glacier but had to land in Ralam village due to cloudy weather and low visibility Photo: PTI

