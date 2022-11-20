Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

FMDA Will Provide Basic Amenities To Residents: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated two water supply projects and dedicated them to the people of Faridabad. In this, FMDA has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day by installing rainy wells taken from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). 

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 6:28 pm

Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) projects will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

He inaugurated two water supply projects here and dedicated them to the people of Faridabad. In this, FMDA has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day by installing rainy wells taken from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). 

"Besides ensuring adequate water supply, these projects of FMDA will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city. FMDA is working on various such projects for the development of Faridabad city," he said.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of two projects in Infra-1 Division of FMDA. He also gave nod for the special repair work of 8.5 kilometre Master Road from Ankhir Chowk to Delhi border, ensuring better road connectivity to the citizens of Faridabad.
 
(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) Projects Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Foundation Stone Infra-1 Division Delhi Border
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT