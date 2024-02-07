Section 144 Enforced In Noida Ahead Of Farmers' Parliament March

Ahead of major protests by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Tuesday that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 would be enforced on February 7 and 8.

According to the order, restrictions include a ban on unlawful assemblies of more than five individuals as well as unauthorised processions, including religious and political ones.

In addition to the enforcement of Section 144, police issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters about possible diversions on certain routes in the twin cities due to the farmers' movement on tractors.

The farmer groups have scheduled a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' for Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands.