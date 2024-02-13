Farmers' Protest: Massive Traffic Jams, Airport Advisory On, Metro Gates Shut As Delhi Borders Get Guarded

With traffic movement bound to be hit in Delhi and NCR as commuters pass through the multi-layered barricading at the borders, long queues of cars were seen at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders amid the security measures.

The farmers are expected to begin their march at 10 am today, a representative said on Monday after talks with the government remained inconclusive. The protest march, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is over their demand of the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues.