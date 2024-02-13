Farmers' Protest: Massive Traffic Jams, Airport Advisory On, Metro Gates Shut As Delhi Borders Get Guarded

Heavy concrete barricades, barbed wires, tyre killers (Spikes) have been installed at Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana (Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu) over the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march for which thousands of farmers are going to proceed to the national capital today to keep their demands before the Centre.
With traffic movement bound to be hit in Delhi and NCR as commuters pass through the multi-layered barricading at the borders, long queues of cars were seen at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders amid the security measures.
The farmers are expected to begin their march at 10 am today, a representative said on Monday after talks with the government remained inconclusive. The protest march, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is over their demand of the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues.
Take A Look At Traffic Restrictions In Delhi-NCR
Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmers' protest, alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital.
Key Points From The Delhi Traffic Advisory
Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.
Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.
The vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take left turn from PVC red light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh.
Motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).
Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.
"The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road."
The cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.
They can take exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory said.
"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.
They can take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana's Bamnoli village and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory stated.
In Noida, Police Urges Use Of Metro | Know Roads To Avoid
Noida Police has asked the public to use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience amid the intensive checking and security measures put in place for the farmers' protest march. The police said diversions would be placed on DND, Chilla border routes, among others but vehicles will be allowed in cases of emergency.
"The general public is informed that a protest by farmers is proposed in Delhi on Tuesday regarding their problems. During the said programme, intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders, due to which, in case of increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Noida to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per requirement," the police said in a statement.
"People going to Delhi please use metros as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk," the police added.
Noida | Alternate Routes And Roads To Avoid
Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla Border can take 14A flyover to reach Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, then proceed to Sandip Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk and then proceed to their destination.
Vehicles going to Delhi via DND border have been advised to take Filmcity flyover to reach sector 18 and then proceed further to their destination.
Vehicles travelling to Delhi via Kalindi Border have been advised to take Mahamaya flyover to reach sector 37 and proceed further from there.
Vehicles going to Delhi via Yamuna expressway are advised to go towards Khurja from Jewar toll and from there proceed further through Jahangirpur.
Vehicles headed to Delhi via Peripheral expressway to Sirsa, Parichowk can instead take the route towards Dadri, Dasna to reach their destination.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed to go towards secure destinations amid the traffic diversions.
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory
In view of the security arrangements made at the borders of Delhi for the farmers' protest, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued an advisory asking passengers to plan trips accordingly.
In a post on X, the Delhi airport said, "Please be advised that due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting on 13.02.2024, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024. We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes."
"To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travelers to utilize the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (3) for convenient transportation options," it further stated.
Multiple Gates At 8 Stations Delhi Metro Shut
Several gates of eight stations of the Delhi Metro have been shut in view of the big protest march of farmers for which thousands of protesters are headed towards the national capital.
While some gates are shut, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates. Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities, PTI said.
Many gates have been shut at several stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Barakhamba Road, a senior official said.
A gate at Khan Market metro station has also been closed on Tuesday, the official added.