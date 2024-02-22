Farmers' Agitation: Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded an agitation in 2020-21 against three farm laws that have since been repealed, will hold a meeting here on Thursday to discuss the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the "Delhi Chalo" call given by their organisations.

Several SKM leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states have assembled here for the meeting.

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the SKM will discuss what happened at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on Wednesday.