Explosive Material Found Hidden Under Policeman's SUV In Punjab; Probe Ordered

Some explosive material was found hidden under the sports utility vehicle of a police official here, officials said on Tuesday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:12 pm

Some explosive material was found hidden under the sports utility vehicle of a police official here, officials said on Tuesday.

A car cleaner noticed the object under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Sub Inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality, police said. 

A CCTV footage shows that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the SUV and then fled the spot.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosive material. 

Police said the investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material.

(Inputs from PTI)

