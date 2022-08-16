Explosive Material Found Hidden Under Policeman's SUV In Punjab; Probe Ordered

Some explosive material was found hidden under the sports utility vehicle of a police official here, officials said on Tuesday.

A car cleaner noticed the object under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Sub Inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality, police said.

A CCTV footage shows that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the SUV and then fled the spot.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosive material.

Police said the investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material.

