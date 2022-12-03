Explained: What Is Pavagadh Shrine In Gujarat That BJP Renovated Ahead Of Gujarat Elections

The renovation of the 11th-century Kalika Mata temple complex in Pavagadh in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district has been the recent talking point of the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

The BJP government renovated the historical temple in June by “amicably shifting” a dargah built atop the temple, to construct the temple’s ‘shikhar and kalash’ or superstructure and spire, and to unfurl the temple flag.

What is the Kali Mata temple complex?

Dating back to the 10th and 11th centuries, the Kalika Mata Temple is a pilgrim centre at the summit of Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal District within the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park.

The temple located in Champaner town was an erstwhile kingdom that was ruled by the Rajputs in the 15th century. It is said that the toe of the right foot Ma Sita and hence the Kalika Mata temple is reserved as a Shaktipeeth.

The new temple complex is built over three levels and spread over 30,000 square feet.

UNESCO has designated Champaner-Pavagadh as a World Heritage Site, calling it the “only complete and unchanged Islamic pre-Mughal city”.

Renovation of the temple

The rebuilding of Ma Kali temple at Pavagadh is part of the 'gaurav yatra', Modi had remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, early this year, unfurled a traditional flag on the famous Mahakali temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, months after a dargah which stood atop the temple for nearly 500 years, was shifted with the consent of its caretakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said the flag unfurled at the temple is not just a symbol of our spirituality but shows that our faith remains strong despite the passage of centuries, and added that the centres of faith and spiritual glory of India are now being re-established.

The 'shikhara' or spire of the temple was destroyed in the attack of the Sultan of Gujarat Mahmud Begda around 500 years ago.

It has been restored now as part of the redevelopment of the 11th-century temple, situated on the Pavagadh hill and the flag atop it was unfurled by the prime minister.

"Along with the development of these centres of spirituality, it is important to develop infrastructure for the development of religious tourism. One can see that this UNESCO heritage site of Pavagadh-Chapaner will be one of the tourist attractions of the country," he said.

The redevelopment, which included widening the steps leading to the temple from the foothill and beautification of the surrounding area, cost around ₹125 crore.

The rebuilding of the complex was however a challenging task, as trustees told Indian Express. The Dargah was rebuilt as part of the settlement, while the temple was reconstructed without moving the idol embedded in the wall of the temple.

History of the temple

Pavagadh temple has a controversial history as 15th-century king Sultan Mahmud Begda, who ruled Champaner, where the temple is located, is said to have destroyed the "shikhar" or spire of the temple.

During that time a shrine "Sadanshah Pir Dargah" was said to have been built in the 11th-century temple complex.

A lore goes that Sadanshah Peer, originally a Hindu fakir who embraced Islam to be part of Mahmud Begda’s court after he established his Sultanate in Gujarat and captured Pavagadh, played a key role in saving the temple from being destroyed.

Politics over the temple

In October, during a rally, PM Modi accused previous governments of leaving centres of faith across the country in a state of neglect and said these places are now being restored to their lost glory.

Modi said the neglect of the centres of faith for decades by previous governments reflected a disregard for crores of people.



"Our centres of faith are not just structures, they are symbols of our cultural legacy which is thousands of years old. They are our life breath," Modi said.



He said from the temple of Goddess Kali in Gujarat’s Pavagadh to the corridor of Goddess Vindhyachal, India is calling for its cultural uplift.

Attacking the Congress over the issue, Modi accused the Congress of a ‘slavery mindset’.

“The Maa Kali temple in Pavagadh was destroyed by invaders 500 years ago. They broke the Mahakali temple and destroyed its shikhar. For 500 years, there was no shikhar reconstructed, no dhwaja unfurled. This is the Congress mindset… Should it not have been done after Independence? It hasn’t happened now because of Modi, but because of the power of your vote… Their mindset of slavery doesn’t allow them to take pride in the country’s faiths…,” he said, according to a report by Indian Express.



(with PTI inputs)